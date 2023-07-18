Toronto Police fine cyclists $325 for riding through pedestrian walk signal

On Monday, a team of bike police officers in Toronto issued $325 tickets to cyclists who rode through the pedestrian walk signal before the actual traffic lights turned green. The result? Cycling Twitter ™ was not pleased.

At 1 p.m., bike cops were giving the substantial fines to cyclists at Yonge and Dundas square, a busy area as it is surrounded by a large mall and several stores.David Shellnutt, a.k.a The Biking Lawyer, tweeted about the incident, acknowledging that the road regulations do state that proceeding before a green light is a violation, but there was a bigger issue.

Change is needed

The cycling advocate also pushed for changes to be made regarding this issue. Shellnutt tweeted that there had been times when police had been violating their own laws they enforce, like riding on sidewalks or ignoring red lights.

Some cyclists pointed out that other cities allow cyclists to cross on the pedestrian signal, and that it’s safer.

👇🏼Like many people who bike, I cross with the pedestrian light for safety by putting myself in front of traffic. The law needs to be updated. Should I find myself 🛑 by 👮‍♀️I will refuse to give them my ID. Thanks @TheBikingLawyer for information! 🙏🏼✊🏼 https://t.co/lYMIxeD6gg — Ali = Alison Stewart (@AlisonVStewart) July 18, 2023

Shellnutt also tweeted that he heard there was another blitz against delivery bike riders who were being ticketed for riding on sidewalks.

Twitter users weren’t suggesting that riding through pedestrian signals or on sidewalks is a good thing, rather that it’s a strange use of resources given the cops have been caught doing the same thing. Moreover, given the plethora of cars going through lights, many are wondering why police aren’t enforcing that, given that the consequences can be far more deadly.

I’m really frustrated when I see cops targeting cyclists.. their cruisers never stop at stop signs, I see them rolling over the sidewalks, blocking bike lanes, their cycling cops freaking never stop at stop signs or follow any road rules at all. — 🚲🚲🚲 (@herbivore0) July 17, 2023

Toronto’s new mayor, Olivia Chow, is a cyclist herself and Shellnutt hopes that the targeting of cyclists will subside and police will use their time and energy on more important issues.

“Our hope is that our newly elected mayor and council can right this safety wrong, rein in anti-cyclist police, and ensure all vulnerable road user safety is prioritized in Toronto,” he said to BlogTO.