Toronto’s favourite cycling parking officer has made her absolute best video yet

Toronto’s parking enforcement officer Erin Urquhart has done it again. The popular bicycle patrol officer posts videos on social media to educate and inform the public about the importance of not parking in bike lanes is known for some pretty gret content. Whether she’s zipping through traffic or talking to locals, she’s your go-to for all things parking-related. She’s not just about handing out tickets. She’s your friendly guide to understanding the parking game. Riding around on her bike, she’s got a knack for keeping the streets in check with a laid-back vibe.

Educational but light-hearted

Her videos will usually involve footage of drivers who are parking illegally in bike lanes, usually, in their words, “just for two minutes.” But when cars are blocking cycling infrastructure, it creates a dangerous situation for riders. IT means they need to go onto the road which is risky, especially during rush hour traffic.

On Tuesday, she posted a video reminding drivers to never park in the bike lanes. “POV: you left your car in Rush Hour in Toronto. This is your friendly reminder to return to your car if it’s parked in a rush hour route before it begins so the streets are cleared for everyone to get home. Avoid $150 ticket and towing fees.”

Spoiler alert: the dog steals the show

The post is accompanied with a hilarious 14-second clip on X showing some very amusing poses from a black doggo as a car gets towed. The comedic scene is accompanied by some catchy retro musical tunes.

Check it out below.