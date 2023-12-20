Truck driver receives fine and one-year ban after killing Vancouver cyclist

On Dec. 13, truck driver Robert McIntyre received a $1,150 fine and a one-year driving ban, with certain exemptions. This sentencing follows the fatal collision with 28-year-old University of British Columbia student Agustin Beltran on June 29, 2022. After an extensive nearly year-long investigation, the prosecution opted not to pursue criminal charges against McIntyre. Instead, he faced charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

As reported by CTV News, McIntyre had a career spanning over two decades as a truck driver and maintained a spotless record. During the court proceedings, the 45-year-old spoke, conveying his remorse to the family of Agustin Beltran and their former partner, who participated in the hearing via video conference.

Jason Tarnow, McIntyre spoke to media after the judge’s decision.

“It’s fair. I mean, it feels, to anybody, woefully inadequate when there’s a loss of life and we’re talking about a $1,000 fine,” he said. “This is not the first case where a Motor Vehicle Act charge has resulted in a fatality and the decision the judge arrived at today is consistent with the precedent, the case law that’s in British Columbia.”



After the collision, Tarnow said that his client could no longer work due to depression and anxiety.

“This entire incident since the day it happened has been devastating on him. This was a pure accident and had absolutely tragic consequences,” he added.

The prosecution pushed for a $1,000 fine and a complete driving ban, while the defense argued for a higher fine ranging from $1,500 to $1,800 without any prohibitions. Along with the $1,150 fine the judge restricted his driving to work duties and picking up his kids.

Beltran was a UBC PhD student engaged in a project emphasizing the benefits of bike lanes.

After his death, Vancouver City Council unanimously approved a motion mandating side guards on all trucks owned or contracted by the city.