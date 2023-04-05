Trump supporter riding bike absolutely biffs it in New York and video goes viral

A Donald Trump supporter face-planted off his bike as he rode in support of the former president on Tuesday in New York. As is widely known, 45 was in town pleading not guilty to to 34 criminal charges. If you’re just flown in from Jupiter and need more info on that, just turn on any news channel or go Google it. Even bing.com might do the trick.

Back to the viral video. The rider, who was dressed up à la the Q-Anon shamon who stormed Congress in the January 6 riots, had a pro-Trump flag and was shouting his support. It was all going totally well until it most certainly was not.

To be fair, it seems like a skateboard was pushed underneath him or he simply didn’t notice it. Since biffing it is our jam here at Canadian Cycling Magazine, check out this glorious wipe-out below. As of Tuesday, the video has 1.5 million views. It’s not known if he was injured in the fall, but again, you can always refresh trusty ole bing.com for more updates.