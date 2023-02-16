Tudor watches to be official timekeeper for Giro d’Italia

The Tudor watch brand will be the official timekeeper for the Giro d’Italia and all the races organized by RCS Sport in 2023. As well as the Corsa Rosa, RCS announced the agreement will include UAE Tour, Strade Bianche Women Élite, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Torino, Milano–Sanremo, Il Giro di Sicilia, Gran Piemonte and Il Lombardia.

There will be five time trials where the Tudor brand will be clocking in the winners.The first one will be on Feb. 21, the second stage of the UAE Tour, a team time trial in Khalifa Port. Folllowing that, on March 6 at the Tirreno-Adriatico, there will be an individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore. Three time trials are scheduled for the Giro d’Italia, which will start on May 6, with the time trial on the Costa dei Trabocchi from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona. The second individual time trial of the Corsa Rosa will be the ninth stage on May 14 from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena (Technogym Village) and on May 27, the Tarvisio – Monte Lussari will be the last obstacle against the clock for the riders before the finish in Rome.

The watch brand has been increasing its presence in cycling the past few years, with 2023 marking an increase in its support in Fabio Cancellera’s Tudor pro cycling team. This season saw increased staff and additional riders come on to the squad with hopes of ultimately riding at the WorldTour level.