UAE Team Emirates unveils Tadej Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia squad

UAE Team Emirates announced the team that is going all-in to help Tadej Pogačar win the Giro d’Italia. The Sloveninian is riding his first Corsa Rosa, and hope to finish in Rome in pink in after 3 weeks and 3,345 km of racing.

The race begins on Saturday in Turin, and Pogačar, eagerly anticipating the event, will finally make his long-awaited debut.

“The preparation for the Giro has gone really well. I haven’t raced too much so far this year, just 10 days, so I’m feeling fresh and ready to take on my first Giro. It’s a race I’ve dreamed of doing for a long time and it feels like now that the time is right to go for it,” the two -time Tour de France champion said. “I raced in Italy a lot as an amateur and it has been an important country in my journey as a cyclist. For sure it is one of my favourite places to ride a bike and I also love the culture and of course the food. I hope we can make this month a special one.”

To say Pogi is the mean to beat is a clear understatement. Currently leading UCI world rankings, the Slovenian superstar arrives in Italy with has a wave of momentum behind him. His remarkable start to the season, clinching victory in seven out of ten racing days, further solidifies his status as the one to watch in the race.

“Obviously my aim is to go for the GC and we also have Molano for the sprints and a very solid team in general,” the 25-year-old said. “We can’t wait to get it started.”

The obvious rival to Pog is Geraint Thomas. In 2023, the Welshman rode well throughout the event, wearing the Maglia Rosa until the penultimate stage. The climax of last year’s Giro unfolded in a thrilling final time trial, culminating on a challenging ascent. It was then that Primož Roglič seized the pink jersey from Thomas and donned it in Rome.

Thomas knows full well that Pogačar is the pre-race favourite and has a strong team around him. “But that also means all eyes will be on him over three long weeks of hard racing. Our plan is to be aggressive,” he said. “To take the race on and look for every opportunity to add pressure and take time.”

Both Pogačar and Thomas will be racing both the Giro and the Tour.

“There has been a different approach and slower build-up this season. But I am feeling good and not thinking beyond the coming weeks in Italy. My only focus now is the Giro and arriving there in my best shape possible,” he concluded.

UAE Team Emirates team for the 2024 Giro d’Italia

Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Felix Grossschartner (Aus)

Rafal Majka (Pol)

Sebastian Molano (Col)

Domen Novak (Slo)

Rui Oliveira (Por)

Tadej Pogačar (Slo)