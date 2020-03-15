UCI suspends all racing and amends Olympic qualification period amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the UCI announced on March 15 they will suspend all racing. All March events that have not yet been cancelled on the UCI calendar have been called off. The UCI says these measures will be in place until further notice, but at least until April 3.

In its statement, the governing body has not outright banned events, but organizers are “expressly requested to cancel any cycling event on the UCI International Calendar in territories identified at risk by the WHO.” Currently almost all countries are ‘at risk’.

The UCI noted that it would begin conversations about rescheduling events at a later date.

RELATED: Live blog: How coronavirus is affecting cycling right now

The UCI President David Lappartient stated: “The international situation linked to the coronavirus has accelerated sharply recently, especially in Europe, which has pushed the authorities to take drastic measures that have a major impact on our sport in particular. Faced with this unprecedented and changing situation, we must adapt and take necessary measures to guarantee, as far as possible, the security of people at our events as well as sporting equity.

Olympic qualification period amended

The UCI has requested cancellation of any further Olympic qualifying event events (May 11 BMX Freestyle, May 27 for mountain, June 1 for BMX Racing and June 7 for para-cycling). It has also requests that events that took place after March 3 be retroactively cancelled, as travel bans may have unfairly affected those eligible to participate.

Read the full statement from the UCI bellow:

Union Cycliste Internationale statement on COVID-19: March 15, 2020