UK police gave out lights and hi-viz vests to unlit cyclists and of course people complained

Cops in the UK opted to distribute lights and hi-viz vests to cyclists instead of issuing fines on Monday, but not everyone welcomed the gesture. According to a road.cc article, the “Be Bright, Be Seen” initiative is a collaboration between Oxfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Road Safety Team, Thames Valley Police, and Brookes University staff.

Helping cyclists be seen

The goal is to emphasize the significance of cyclists enhancing their visibility on the road. The teams recently shared their joint efforts on social media to address the issue of cyclists without lights or high-visibility gear around Oxford Brookes during nighttime. Rather than imposing a £30 fine, the approach involves providing cyclists with temporary lights and hi-vis vest , ensuring they can travel home both legally and safely. Sounds great, right? Well, of course, there were people who said it was no bueno, because Internet Outrage ™.

“What an absolute joke and a waste of taxpayers’ money! If they’re breaking the law, they should be fined, not rewarded with a gift,” said the very happy person behind the account, @Innkeeper55.

Sean Stone was also having a normal one. “So they break the law, and they know it!! Then they get a free rucksack and lights. Maybe they should just give them an on-the-spot fine and a fine for no common sense!!!” The triple exclamation points in his Facebook comment really drive his point home, IMHO.

2/2

Police stopped cyclists without lights &, rather than issuing £30 fines, they were given high visibility rucksack covers & temporary lights so they could get home safely & legally.

Be Bright Be Seen.

Visit https://t.co/4FffHdjeZ3#ShareTheRoad #Cyclists @tvprp pic.twitter.com/P20FjiWiOm — OxonFireRescue (@OxonFireRescue) November 21, 2023

David Janes suggested that the police should take away cyclists’ bikes until they purchase their own lights.

Adespoto didn’t seem to care much about the free lights, instead asking about a legit issue. But maybe read the room? Their tweet read: How many fines were issued to close-passing drivers?

Back in Canada, a similar program took place in Ottawa on Nov. 9. Safer Roads Ottawa held the Lights on Bikes event beside the Rideau Canal. Members of the organization distributed free lights and reflectors to local cyclists. For many riders, it was a good reminder that with the clocks turned back and the shorter days, it’s important to have proper lights when riding after work or school.