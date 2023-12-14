Watch an absolutely wild bunny hop over some CX barriers

Bunny hopping barriers is a pretty common thing to see at most top ‘cross races, but a British rider showed a wild way to level that skill up.

Hopping barriers wasn’t always the thing to do in ‘cross. In fact, it was back in 1989 that Belgian Danny DeBie basically pulled a Fosbury Flop and shocked the cyclocross world when he started hopping the barriers at the CX world championships. Pascal Richard and Adri van der Poel were the favourites for the race, and DeBie was certainly not thought to be a contender for a rainbow.

It wasn’t the first time that the rider had hopped barriers–in fact he had done so the week before at the world cup. But the placement of the barriers of them at the course in Pontchâteau, France, meant that a rider who could jump the planks would get some serious gains. They were after a sharp corner, and at the top of the hill. Each lap DeBie would jump them and soon enough, ride to a shock victory.

Thankfully, Adri’s son, Mathieu seems to have mastered the skill.

Check out the skills below. It might not gain the young rider any time in a race, but it’s still cool to watch in training.