Watch absolutely bizarre finish of Tour of Oman as helicopter flies way too close, blowing barriers across road

A helicopter pilot was expelled from the Tour of Oman after flying dangerously close to the finish line of stage three on Monday.

The chopper was right above the riders, and the turbulence created by the propellers completely blew over the barriers at the finale. It blocked several cyclists from being able to complete after Movistar’s Matteo Jorgenson won the stage, a 151.8 km race from Al Khobar to Jabal Hatt.

At first, 12 riders were given time penalties for their delayed arrival. Afterwards, race officials adjusted the times after learning about the bizarre behaviour of the helicopter pilot.

Watch the strange conclusion of the race below, as the fences blow across the finish. Thankfully no riders were hurt.