The Trofeo Ses Salines – Alcudia finish was ridiculously dangerous

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) took Thursday’s 158.6 km Trofeo Ses Salines – Alcudia, but it was hardly without drama. The finish was heavily criticized by riders, as the course had three corners right before the finish.

In fact, the final corner came just 50 m before the sprint. That meant you essentially, whoever was in the lead would take the win. It also means that cyclists needed to do everything they could to get to the front.

Check out the hairy finish below.