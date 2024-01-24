Watch Tadej Pogačar just fly by some pro cyclists on a climb

Imagine you’re heading up a climb at a decent clip and you see the one and only Tadej Pogacar pass you. Imagine again you’re a pro cyclist and going a pace most people would be dropped at. That’s what happened on Tuesday when Terézia Ciriaková and her WCC Women’s Conti Team were riding in Dénia, Spain.

The group was riding up a climb when the two-time Tour de France champion rode by them. The women instantly recognized the super star, and Ciriaková called out his name. Even though Pog was clearly putting in a solid effort, he still managed to give a polite ciao to the group.

Ciriakova, 18 is riding her first year in the big leagues on the WCC Women’s Conti Team. The Slovakian was junior national champion in the road race, and fourth in the time trial in 2023. The squad was formed in 2018 and is run by the UCI and World Cycling Centre. Magdeleine Vallieres is a former rider of the team.

Pogačar is set to compete in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, as well as the Paris Olympics and the 2024 world championships. His Spring Classic campaign will be a little different in 2024, racing a few of them in preparation, but will not defend his 2023 Tour of Flanders title.

He will also skip Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, but he will compete at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Check out the cool moment below.