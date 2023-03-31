Watch the absolute joy kids get when pros throw them a bottle

If you’ve been to a pro bike race, you know that sometimes lucky fans can get a souvenir. A team hat, a bottle, or if you’re really lucky, a signed jersey.

For a spectator, whether young or old, seeing their heroes up close is an exciting experience. It’s common for riders to chuck a bottle to someone on the road, although of course the UCI decided to ban it in races, because UCI.

They modified the rules, saying that riders would receive a fine and a deduction of UCI points for the first time, followed by a disqualification for a second offence.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t give a bidon to people before a race, which was exactly the case when riders from the Jumbo-Visma and AG2R-Citroën squads did before the E3 Saxo Classic.

Check out the heart-warming video below.