Watch this absolutely amazing video of Magdeleine Vallieres Mill winning her first pro race

On Sunday, Magdeleine Vallières Mill took her inaugural professional victory on Sunday with a precisely executed attack at Trofeo Palma. The win was the second in two days for her team, making a remarkable debut of the recently formed EF Education-Cannondale team.

The day before saw Noemi Rüegg emerge victorious in the bunch sprint at Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi. Both events are part of the Challenge Mallorca Femenina, a series featuring three consecutive one-day races in Spain.

Words will never do this day justice. Maybe this video will come close though. 💕 pic.twitter.com/roo42bNA4p — EF Education–Cannondale (@EF_Cannondale) January 20, 2024

The Sherbrooke native broke away in the closing kilometres, beating Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) who finished 16 seconds back. Mavi Garcia of Spain came in with Moolman-Pasio to take third. The field would come in a minute later.

Vallières Mill made her winning move on a descent, powering away to take a beautiful win.

Click here to watch this great video of the special day.