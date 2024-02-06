Watch this awesome moment between Magnus and Zoe Bäckstedt

If you look at results sheets these days, you see a lot of familiar last names. Mathieu, son of Adri van der Poel. Thibau, son of Sven Nys. Ashlin, son of Michael Barry. Enzo, son of George Hincapie. That’s just a few of them…they seem to be popping up everywhere.

It should be noted that this new batch of riders are all certainly making names for themselves–including a certain Zoe Bäckstedt. Her dad, Magnus, had a long career on the road–including a big win at Paris-Roubaix, as well as a win at the Tour de France. He’s now retired, but he is still very much involved in cycling.

He’s the directeur sportif of Canyon-SRAM, and you might have caught a glimpse of him in the pits at the under-23 ‘cross world championships on Sunday. It was dear old dad that would have a bike ready for her when she swapped out rides, and shouting encouragement.

Zoe dominated the under-23 women’s race from the start, putting 44 seconds into second and almost a minute into third. When she came by the pits on the last lap it was hard to see who was more excited, Zoe or Magnus.

Check out this very quick but special moment between father and daughter below.