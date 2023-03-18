Wout van Aert is using a 1x for Milan-San Remo

Wout van Aert is using a 1x Saturday, deciding he only needs one chainring on his SRAM-equipped Cervélo for Milan-San Remo. Even though the race is just under 300 km long, the Jumbo-Visma rider figures that’s all he needs. The sometimes decisive Poggio climb is fast, and not that steep of an ascent, so his gambit may pay off. He joked that he is using his “CX set-up for the longest race of the year.”

His lone chainring will be a 52. On the back, he will go 10-28, so there’s plenty of range.