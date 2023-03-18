Home > News

Wout van Aert is using a 1x for Milan-San Remo

The Jumbo-Visma rider is going 'CX-style" for La Primavera

Wout van Aert's Cervelo Photo by: Wout van Aert/Instagram
March 18, 2023
Share on SMS

Wout van Aert is using a 1x Saturday, deciding he only needs one chainring on his SRAM-equipped Cervélo for Milan-San Remo. Even though the race is just under 300 km long, the Jumbo-Visma rider figures that’s all he needs. The sometimes decisive Poggio climb is fast, and not that steep of an ascent, so his gambit may pay off. He joked that he is using his “CX set-up for the longest race of the year.”

His lone chainring will be a 52. On the back, he will go 10-28, so there’s plenty of range.

Milan-San Remo: Derek Gee to make Monument debut