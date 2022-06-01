How to watch Unbound Gravel in Canada

On Saturday, the Garmin Unbound Gravel race takes place in Emporia, Kansas. There are five different racing distances, but the marquee event is the 200 miler. The course traverses the tough gravel roads in the Flint Hills of Kansas, and takes riders through a mix of smooth and rough off-road terrain. Many Canadians will be headed to Unbound, including the Toronto Hustle team. Former national road champion Andrew Randell will also be riding in Emporia for the first time.

“Gravel racing has opened up a whole world of exploration and fun. That’s the real draw to the gravel side of things, the gravel bike lets you go through parks and trails,” Randell said. “I started preparing for the race last year, with some long rides. We did the Durham Destroyer last year, which is maybe a good taste of what is to come for Unbound.”

The Unbound Gravel 200 is the second race of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda. It’s also the longest edition of the series.

Former world champion and Tour de France stage winner Peter Sagan also surprised the gravel world by announcing he will be riding in the event–even though he is only doing the 100-miler. Still, for many in the cycling world it will be an incredible experience to get up close and personal with one of cycling’s best.

Unbound gets under way at 6:00 a.m. CDT on Saturday. You can watch the event on FloBikes.com