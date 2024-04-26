What the heck is the Hero of the North?

There’s a new event coming on the same weekend as the Heck and Hell of the North–it’s called the Hero of the North. On May 25, another edition of Heck goes down, with the next day seeing Hell.

The spring Hell of the North road/gravel race, covers 90 km from Ballantrae, Ontario, through challenging dirt and off-road sections in the greater Toronto area. A milder alternative, the Heck of the North, at 70 km, runs the day before, omitting the tougher off-road segments.

The history of Hell

The Hell event, renowned for its gravel roads and notorious 10 km “trench,” has a rich history dating back to 1986, initially organized by Mike Barry Sr., later passed to Ed Veal/Real Deal Racing, and now solely managed by Veal.

Although Veal is a national team rider and current racer himself, and has driven and ridden course dozens of times, he’s never raced the race, and doesn’t plan to. “I’m in so many races every year, it’s fun to be on the other side,” Veal says. “I like being in the car following the race, watching it unfold. Plus, when I finish I’m nice and clean and hydrated.”

On Saturday, May 25th, Real Deal Racing will host a new ride honouring everyday heroes who positively impact our lives. This 35-km untimed ride promises fun and relaxation, welcoming cyclists of all levels and bike types. Proceeds will support the Real Hero project, which includes “The Real Hero” children’s book series featuring a courageous lioness. This initiative, developed over several years, encourages individuals to draw inspiration from the lioness’s bravery and community-mindedness when making life decisions beyond the realm of sports.

There will be lots of familiar faces on the ride, including 18-time para world champion, Shelley Gauthier, former national team men’s track rider, Adam Jamieson. and local legend hand cyclist, Rich Wanderwal, among others.

The other bonus with the Hero ride? After you’re finished you can sit in the beer garden and watch the Heck of the North finish.

The Hero of the North begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Ballantrae Community Center, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

To learn more, visit hotn.ca