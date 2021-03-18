Zwift’s 2021 Tour of Watopia offers double experience points for participants

Zwift has just announced the return of the Tour of Watopia for 2021. The virtual cycling platform’s popular stage event will run with five stages, all offering double experience points (XP) for both cyclists and runners, starting on Mar. 29.

Virtual drip

Any cyclists riding the Tour of Watopia will see the XP they would normally get riding an event doubled as they ride through the Watopia routes. By accumulating XP, Zwifters are able to move up through the 50 Zwift rider “levels” getting access to exclusive routes and kit items.

For recent Zwift joiners the points will help unlock routes blocked to lower-level riders, such as the Alpe du Zwift (locked until level 6). Higher levels also increases options to buy more equipment from Zwift’s “DropShop” the virtual gear store. Even if riders have a good amount of Drops saved up, some bikes are locked until higher levels—for example, the Specialized S-Works Venge is only accessible for Level 33 riders and up, so XP are needed to unlock it.

RELATED: Zwift IRL lets you make any ride into a Zwift ride

Tour of Watopia Zwifters will also earn double the kits, with the first kit unlocked after completing one stage and another available after completing all five stages.

Rookie rides

The Tour of Watopia Rookies Rides will also create a space for cyclists new to the platform and group rides. These introductory events will be led by knowledgeable Zwifters who will teach the participants the how-to’s of a group event while earning Double XP. Rookies Rides will be kept between 1.0 w/kg to 1.5 w/kg in order to encourage everyone to stay together.

RELATED: The 8 types of Zwift racers

The Tour of Watopia takes place between Mar. 29 and April 29. More information, including details of how to take part in each stage, can be found at zwift.com/tour-of-watopia.