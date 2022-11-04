Adam Myerson gave an absolute master class on the proper way to get lapped in ‘cross

Former pro Adam Myerson and current coach is a very fast rider…but there’s always a bigger fish or two in the course. Especially if those fish are named Sven Nys and Niels Albert. He posted a clip in a race where two of the best pro ‘cross racers are lapping him in the closing moments of a ‘cross race in Belgium a few years back.

If you’re getting lapped, the last thing you want to do is mess up the race for the leaders. You don’t want to get in the way of anyone that could somehow change the outcome of the race. This doesn’t matter if it’s a world cup or local race, it’s just common courtesy. As you can see in the video, he’s aware of the dup that’s approaching and pulls off out of the way. Once they’ve passed safely, he jumps back on and continues his race.

“A reminder that if you’re getting lapped, and especially if you’re getting lapped by riders racing for the finish, this is what it should look like,” his caption read. Check out some solid advice on good ‘cross etiquette below.