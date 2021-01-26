Can your electronic device run Zwift?

Zwift is, at its core, a video game. You might have a bit of trouble running it on your older computer, but there’s a chance that you have some type of electronic device that can handle the app. You have more options than you think—here are the Zwift compatible devices.

1. Computer

The basics: To install Zwift you’ll need at least 4GB of free space on your hard drive and 8GB of RAM.

If you’re using a Mac, click on the Apple icon in the top left corner then ‘About this Mac’ to find an overview of your computer’s specs. If you’re on a PC navigate got ‘Control Panel’, then click on ‘System’.

To run Zwift on a Mac you’ll need MacOS 10.10 or higher, but ideally at least MacOS 10.11. On a PC, Windows 7 64bit might work but you’ll have better luck with Windows 8 and above. Zwift says an Intel Core 2 Duo processor will handle the program but recommends an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor or an AMD Athlon or Ryzen processor. PCs that use 64-bit ARM processors, like the Microsoft Surface Pro X, won’t be able to run Zwift.

One of the most important components to running Zwift on your computer is your graphics processor unit (GPU). Your GPU will determine how well the Zwift graphics render on your computer. For the best Zwift experience you’ll want at least 2GB of dedicated GPU and a graphics card like 2GB Radeon R9 290 series, or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970.

2. AppleTV

This is one of the best options for running Zwift. You’ll need a fourth generation or higher AppleTV (models from before 2015 won’t run the app). As long as your internet is stable you’re unlikely to run into any issues with freezing or dropouts and the AppleTV remote means you can control the in-game settings while still on the bike. Some TVs will also let you switch to a different HDMI input while still running Zwift, so you can watch Netflix and just keep Zwift hidden in the background if you’re only spinning out your legs.

One minor issue is a 2020 update to AppleTV that only allows two devices to connect via bluetooth at once. Those connecting more than two devices to Zwift can instead use the mobile Zwift Companion app to synch sensors and heart rate monitors (just make sure the phone is on the same wifi network as the AppleTV).

3. iPad

To load Zwift on an iPad, you’ll need an iPad Air or higher, iPad Pro or higher or iPad mini 2 or higher. Even the iPod 6 or higher will work with the app. The device will need to be running at least iOS 9.0. As long as you’re on the same wifi network you should be able to get the Zwift companion app connected on your phone while the iPad runs Zwift.



You’ll probably also want some kind of stand to hold the iPad close to you as you ride (especially if your eyes aren’t what they used to be).

4. iPhone

If you want to get into the world of Zwift but you don’t have any other devices that can run the program, you can still get it set up on your iPhone SE/iPhone 5S, or higher. Like the iPad, you’ll need to be running at least iOS 9.0 on your phone to be able to use the app.

If you plan on using a phone to Zwift you’ll definitely need a way to attach it to your bars so you can see what’s going on while you watch the smaller screen. There are many affordable options available online, or you could even get creative with elastic bands. If you have a TV nearby you can also buy a lightning digital AV adapter and HDMI cable to connect your phone to the TV.

One downside of using an iPhone to run Zwift is that you won’t have access to the Zwift Companion app. The app isn’t necessary for Zwifting but it definitely enhances the experience. The companion app can be downloaded on most devices, so if you have any other old phones or tablets lying around try to get the companion app loaded onto it. Otherwise you can very nicely ask your partner, roommate or other willing party if they’ll let you use their phone, “just for a short ride?”

5. Android

The Android requirements for Zwift aren’t as straightforwards as with Apple. Zwift says the easiest way to find out if your device will run the program is to search for it in the Google Play Store—if it’s not there, it’s not compatible. Some requirements are: Android 7.0 or higher, Arm64-v8a ABI (Arm64 architecture), at least 1 Gig of Ram and OpenGL ES 3.0 or higher.

Some Android devices will connect to ANT+, a useful feature for those with ANT+ sensors or heart rate monitors.