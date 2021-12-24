Cyclepop Cycling Club: experiencing the good life on the bike

by Annie Gélinas

“No cyclists left behind,” is not just a fluffy message for the members of Montreal-based Cyclepop. Ensuring riders of all abilities feel included is one of their core values. The road cycling club prides itself in giving new and existing members alike the tools they need to enjoy the cycling season to the fullest, both on and off the bike.

Newcomers go through an extensive mandatory training program, which ensures everyone taking part in the club’s rides is able to follow. Lessons cover everything from riding in a peloton to changing a tire, with a healthy mix of theory and practical learning. “We make sure we all speak the same language before hitting the road together,” says Flavie Côté, member of Cyclepop’s volunteer committee. But making everyone feel part of the club doesn’t just happen on the road. The organization has a strong social side, and its very own clubhouse for gatherings before and after rides (public health guidelines allowing). “Our membership is capped at 300 each year, so we all know each other’s names,” Côté says.

It’s not hard to pinpoint where the Cyclepop social component comes from. Founder Robert Voyer is described as an epicure who started the club 17 years ago after crossing North America from San Francisco to Montreal on his bike. One bike shop and spinning studio later, Voyer wanted to create something that would roll all of his passions – cycling, good food and good company – into one. Cyclepop was born. The club quickly grew from its 10 original members to the 300 of today.

Members explore the island of Montreal and both its shores through two to three weekday rides. While evening events are shorter rides, there are also longer monthly outings combining both performance and fun. These events can include a ride out to a remote spa facility for a long soak and fine bistro food.

“We’re not a racing club, but we’re not a touring club either,” points out Voyer. Cyclists ride in a peloton. Members are split into smaller groups to accommodate various speeds, starting at 26 km/h. Distances are adapted to the slowest group in order to keep the same fuelling stations and offer riders an opportunity to meet up, have socially distanced chats and finish the rides together.

The club is also very proud of its members’ progression. Some start off the season not knowing how to ride clipped in and end it by taking part in the epic Montreal-to-Quebec event, covering more than 280 km in one day. While the traditional end-of-season ride hasn’t happened since 2019 due to COVID, Cyclepop is looking forward to bringing this staple back on the menu. Despite not operating at all in 2020, the club reached its yearly 300 members quota early on in 2021, with more than 80 cyclists showing up for the first official outing in May. Says Voyer, “Clearly, our team spirit is still very much alive.”

PROFILE

Cyclepop Cycling Club

Location: Montreal

Established: 2004

Members: 300

Online: club.cyclepop.ca

This story originally appeared in the October/November 2021 issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine