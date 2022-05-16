Watch this cyclist basically make a cocktail as he rides

We all like to prepare our energy drinks or finishing bottles before heading out, but what about in the middle of a race? And not any race, but the Giro d’Italia?

Dries De Bondt, the Belgian rider from Alpecin-Fenix, gave an impressive display of skills on Sunday during the ninth stage of the Tour of Italy. With both hands off the bars, you watch him take the top of his bar, then add a smaller bottle to it to create a concoction for the finale.

Most likely the smaller bottle had a sugary mixture with some caffeine, and he wanted to be able to drink it out of his main bottle. In true James Bond fashion, it’s shaken, not stirred.

Watch the bartending by bike below.