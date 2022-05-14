Watch Day 1 and 2 highlights from Milton Track Nations Cup

The world is in Ontario this weekend of the UCI Track Nations Cup event at the Milton Velodrome and Canadians are already putting on a show for the home crowd.

The women’s team sprint squad were the first to step onto the podium on Canada’s home track on Day one.

Kelsey Mitchell’s since stepped up one spot with a Silver medal on Saturday.

Watch highlights from Day One and Two at Milton Track Nations Cup below.

Day Two Highlights: Milton Track Nations Cup

Day One Highlights – Milton Track Nations Cup