Sandra Walter and Katerina Nash dive into BCBR’s return to Whistler

A few years have past since BC Bike Race last visited Whistler’s mountain bike trails. The world famous mountain bike destination has hosted the grand finale of the B.C. stage race in the past, though. But, in 2021, the town takes on a new role.

Katerina Nash, multi-time and multi-sport Olympian with Clif Pro Team, and B.C.’s own Sandra Walter (Liv Racing) are on hand ot talk about what stage racing in the province, and in Whistler specifically, means to them. Depsite traveling around the world racing bikes, there’s just something different about Whistler singletrack.

They’re joined by several riders that loved Whistler riding so much they made the Sea-To-Sky home. Grant Lamont, a Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association (WORCA) board member who has been riding in the valley since the mid-1980s, and Brent Martin, the founder of Ryders Eyewear, have been involved in BCBR since the early days. For Marty Lazarski, stage racing changed how he viewed the sport, and brought him west from Ontario.

BC Bike Race returning to Whistler’s hallowed woods is exciting, but there’s still one more episode in The Showcase. BCBR’s never traveled further north than the iconic mountain town. Could 2021 take the race into uncharted territory?

BCBR Showcase Ep.4 – Whistler

What is BC Bike Race saying about The Showcase ?

The Showcase is a five-part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The Showcase is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

If you want your chance to race the legendary trails of North Vancouver, 2021 BC Bike Race registration is now open. Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021 with backup date: Sept 12-18.

Video: Wildland Media

