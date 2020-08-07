Highlights and replay: Kicking Horse Dual Slalom

A rain delay and some unexpected challengers made for a spectacular day of Dual Slalom racing Thursday at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

Crankworx Summer Series is in Golden, B.C. for the week and it’s been a busy few days of close races and classic courses.

RELATED: Crankworx Summer Series Dual Slalom: Kicking Horse kicks back

The Dual Slalom was no different, with young downhiller Lucas Cruz upsetting the pre-race favorites to win the men’s dual slalom.

Vaea Verbeeck continued her reign over the women’s field, but had to survive round after round of close challenges to nab the win.

Highlights: Kicking Horse Dual Slalom – Crankworx Summer Series

If 90 seconds of Dual Slalom highlights isn’t enough, watch the full replay from Kicking Horse Mountain Resort below. Crashes, close races and a couple of unexpected upsets. Crankworx Summer Series is getting (more) exciting!

Full Replay: Kicking Horse Dual Slalom- Crankworx Summer Series

Next up? Downhill! Maxxis Kicking Horse Downhill is live Friday. Also, race highlights and results from Wednesday’s reincarnation of the legendary Mt.7 Psychosis downhill race! What a way to start the weekend.