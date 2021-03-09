Maribor World Cup downhill postponed
New August date already in place for Slovenian race weekendPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Rumors of the Maribor, Slovenia round of World Cup downhill being postponed have proven true. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced Tuesday that the opening race weekend is being rescheduled.
The change comes at the request of Slovenian health authorities. The postponement is due, of course, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Before being postponed, Maribor World Cup was originally scheduled to open the 2021 World Cup downhill series on April 24-25. The event will now take place on August 14-15, 2021.
Maribor was one of just two venues to successfully host a downhill World Cup in 2020. The Slovenian racecourse hosted two rounds of racing, as did Lousa, Portugal. Leogang, Austria hosted 2020 downhill and cross country world championships.
Read the UCI‘s brief statement below
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the Maribor (Slovenia) round of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, which should have opened the series on 24-25 April with its downhill events, will now take place on the weekend of 14-15 August.
This postponement follows a request from the Slovenian health authorities.
The UCI thanks the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all concerned for their understanding.