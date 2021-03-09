Maribor World Cup downhill postponed

Rumors of the Maribor, Slovenia round of World Cup downhill being postponed have proven true. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced Tuesday that the opening race weekend is being rescheduled.

The change comes at the request of Slovenian health authorities. The postponement is due, of course, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before being postponed, Maribor World Cup was originally scheduled to open the 2021 World Cup downhill series on April 24-25. The event will now take place on August 14-15, 2021.

Maribor was one of just two venues to successfully host a downhill World Cup in 2020. The Slovenian racecourse hosted two rounds of racing, as did Lousa, Portugal. Leogang, Austria hosted 2020 downhill and cross country world championships.

Read the UCI‘s brief statement below