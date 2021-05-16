Loana Lecomte doubles up with muddy World Cup win in Nove Mesto

A new star confirmed her place at the front of the elite women’s field on Sunday. Loana Lecomte (Massi) stormed to back-to-back World Cup wins. First Albstadt last weekend, then Nove Mesto today.

Conditions could not have been more different, with heavy rain wreaking havoc on the Czech course, but the result was the same. Lecomte winning, alone, over a minute in front of her closest competitor.

Trying, technical conditions helped the Canadians. Emily Batty was Canada’s fastest woman in 17th, with Catharine Pendrel and Jenn Jackson following close behind.

Loana goes alone

A mud-soaked Nove Mesto XCO course quickly spread out the field on on the start loop. Loana Lecomte (Massi), Kate Courteny (Scott-RSRAM) and Haley Batten (Trinity Racing) on the front.

A mistake by Courtney opened the door for Lecomte to go solo, and the French woman quickly obliged. That left Batten and Courtney riding together, quickly joined by Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolute Absalon), with Linda Indergand (Liv), Rebecca McConnell (Primafloor Mondraker) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) close behind.

Starting the first full lap, Emily Batty (Canyon Racing MTB) was well positioned in 17th, Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro) in 27th and Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) in 31st.

Courtney struggles, Batten surges

After being held up behind when Courtney made mistakes several times, Batten made her move to pass her fellow American. While she went off in pursuit of Lecomte, Ferrand-Prevot caught, and passed Courtney. Struggling with the wet conditions, Courtney crashed again, this time badly damaging her brake lever and dropping back in the field. Another flat tire would see the U.S.’s former world champion finish in 41st.

Starting the second of five laps, Lecomte’s lead was already up to 29 seconds. The French woman looked comfortable while the field struggled in the muck behind her.

Batten was alone in second, while Australia’s Rebecca McConnell had caught Ferrand-Prevot, with Richards closing in behind. Batty was joining the front of the race in 11th, with Pendrel moving into the top 20 placing to show she’s solidly back on track after taking 2020 off to start a family.

Back-to-Back wins for Lecomte

By the end of five laps, little had changed at the front. Loana Lecomte crossed the line alone, looking composed and thrilled with her second World Cup win in two weeks.

Behind, a heated battle for the podium stayed lively right to the finish. Haley Batten made a last-lap pass on McConnel to take second, following up her win in Friday’s Short Track XCC. McConnell holds on for third. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot rallied from a massive crash in Friday’s XCC to take fourth, with Evie Richards taking the final podium spot in fifth.

Notably, Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) rode to eighth, showing the Swiss rider might be closer to fully recovered from her very serious accident back in 2019.

Canadians in Czech Republic

Emily Batty led the Canadian results, finishing in 17th place. Catharine Pendrel appears to be adapting to racing quickly, finishing 23rd, just months after becoming a mother for the first time. Jenn Jackson finished three spots back in 26th, a great result for the Norco rider.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Racing) finished 42nd, between a struggling Kate Courtney and the U.S.’s Lea Davison. Laurie Arseneault (Canyon Racing MTB) followed in 53rd, Sandra Walter in 58th. Cindy Montambault rounded out the Canadian results in 76th.

Results: Elite Women’s XCO World Cup #2 – Nove Mesto, Czech Republic