Overtraining and overcooking it: “Fast Life” Ep. 6
Finding precision and balance in World Cup racing
Maintaining speed and fitness at the highest levels of international racing requires balance, and precision.
For Finn Iles and Loïc Bruni that means hitting lines within milimetres on a downhill course. For Kate Courtney, it’s not pushing too hard in training, while still working hard enough to stay ahead of the pack.
For all three, missing the mark – even just a little – can put a whole year’s worth of work in the balance.
In Episode 6 of Fast Life, Finn Iles continues to hunt for success. Loïc Bruni and Amaury Pierron get real close in the World Cup overall standings when Bruni lets off the gas just a little. Kate Courtney overreaches in training, and faces the consequences, while Jenny Rissveds completes her comeback.
It’s a busy episode and an exciting week in the Fast Life world of mountain biking.
Fast Life S3 E6 – Is There Such Thing As Too Much Training?
From Red Bull
“Fun on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a relative term. Risk and suffering wouldn’t be considered ‘fun’ by most people, but it’s all part of the job for Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles and Kate Courtney.”
