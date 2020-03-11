Overtraining and overcooking it: “Fast Life” Ep. 6

Maintaining speed and fitness at the highest levels of international racing requires balance, and precision.

For Finn Iles and Loïc Bruni that means hitting lines within milimetres on a downhill course. For Kate Courtney, it’s not pushing too hard in training, while still working hard enough to stay ahead of the pack.

For all three, missing the mark – even just a little – can put a whole year’s worth of work in the balance.

In Episode 6 of Fast Life, Finn Iles continues to hunt for success. Loïc Bruni and Amaury Pierron get real close in the World Cup overall standings when Bruni lets off the gas just a little. Kate Courtney overreaches in training, and faces the consequences, while Jenny Rissveds completes her comeback.

It’s a busy episode and an exciting week in the Fast Life world of mountain biking.

Fast Life S3 E6 – Is There Such Thing As Too Much Training?

From Red Bull

“Fun on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a relative term. Risk and suffering wouldn’t be considered ‘fun’ by most people, but it’s all part of the job for Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles and Kate Courtney.”

Fast Life Season 3

