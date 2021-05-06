Preview: Canadians to watch at World Cup #1 in Albstadt, Germany

Albstadt is back, and there’s a big roster of heavy hitters on the start list for World Cup XCO #1. Many of these riders haven’t raced each other for over a year and, along with some notable new faces, a little extra unknown is adding to the anticipation for the year’s first big race.

The first race of the year is also a high stakes one. With many riders needing a good result to make – or break – their dream of qualifying for the Olympics, there’s all the ingredients for an exciting weekend of racing.

Among, and challenging the international stars are a strong team of Canadians. These include Olympic hopefuls – and medalists – as well as newer faces.

World Cup #1 – Who to watch in Albstadt

Heading into the first race weekend of the year, both the men’s and women’s events are strange mix of extremely deep fields and completely unpredictable results.

On the Men’s side, a new world champion, Jordan Sarrou, emerged from the first season in recent memory where Nino Schurter didn’t win a single World Cup. There were only two, and worlds, to be fair. But it was a far cry from the Swiss rider’s usual dominance. Simon Andreassen and Henrique Avancini both earned their first World Cup wins, with Sarrou sliding on the rainbow jersey in Leogang.

At the same time, Mathieu van der Poel was completely absent in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts on the road. While MvdP was missing, another cylocross racer crossed over to cross country. Thomas Pidcock (Ineos) won under-23 XCO world championships in Leogang just weeks after racing road worlds. Like van der Poel before him, Pidcock seems to have few limits. This year he’s faced down Wout van Aert in sprints, splitting results with the Belgian superstar, and dominated a Swiss XCO race.

The women’s field is just as exciting. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is wearing the rainbow jersey again, but facing a field of new, and familiar challengers.

Loana Lecomte announced her arrival in 2020, with the young French woman winning one World Cup event. Lecomte leads the younger generation, including Austria’s Laura Stigger and the U.K.’s Evie Richards challenging the established pros. They’ll face a returning roster of experienced pros. Many of whom sat out or did minimal racing in 2020. Jolanda Neff and Kate Courtney can be expected to be back on form. 2016 Olympic Gold medalist Jenny Rissveds is back on the start list.

Canada’s Catharine Pendrel is also back racing after sitting out 2020’s short season to start a family. Emily Batty has a new team at Canyon MTB Racing. She will be challenging for one of Canada’s two expected Olympic spots. So will Norco Factory Team’s Haley Smith.

Canadians in Albstadt

Haley Smith kick-started a strong 2019 World Cup season with a 9th place in Germany. She’ll need another strong result to help her on the way to Tokyo. It was Jenn Jackson, her Norco Factory Racing teammate, putting in fast times to finish 10th in Leukerbad, Switzerland last weekend, though. Jackson broke into the top-30 at Leogang world championships, and has been training with Pendrel in Kamloops, B.C.

Pendrel, as mentioned, is back racing after starting a family. Emily Batty’s already translated her new Canyon Team into results, with a seventh in Switzerland last weekend. Batty’s teammate, Laurie Arseneault, joins her in Elite for Albstadt. Sandra Walter and Cindy Montambault are also in Germany for racing.

On the men’s side, Peter Disera and Léandre Bouchard are both aiming for Tokyo. Bouchard’s been racing fast in North America, while Disera’s spent his pre-season in Europe. They’re joined by Sean Fincham, who landed his first elite podium in third behind Pidcock in Switzerland last weekend.

Andrew L’Esperance Quinton Disera, Tyler Orschel, Raphael Auclair, Marc-Andre Fortier, Felix Belhumeur are all also taking on the massive 158-rider elite men’s race.

Carter Woods leads the Canadians into the under-23 race. Woods will be familiar with the venue, and its dangers. The Canadian finished 2nd in a UCI junior series event there in 2019, after being pushed into the barriers during a sprint with the eventual race winner. Two years on, Woods is already showing his experience. The Cumberland, B.C. racer was fourth behind Fincham in Switzerland last weekend. Gunnar Holmgren joins woods in the men’s race.

In the uner-23 women’s race, Marianne Theberge, Roxane Vermette and Julianne Sarrazin, a trio of fast Qubec riders, will race alongside B.C.’s Emilly Johnston.

Rewind: 2019 Albstadt World Cup

The German venue was preparing to host 2020 UCI XCO world championships when COVID hit, causing the event to be relocated and rescheduled to Leogang, Switzerland in the fall. That mean’s the last time Albstadt hosted a World Cup was in 2019. And boy, was it a doozy.

Kate Courtney soloed away from the women’s field to win her first World Cup. In doing so, she became the first U.S. woman to win a World Cup since Alison Dunlop 20 years prior in 1999. Haley Smith started her series of strong results that season with a 9th place in Albstadt. Catharine Pendrel followed close behind in 12th.



In the men’s race, an expected showdown between Mathieu van der Poel and Nino Schurter failed to materialized. Instead, it was Matthias Flueckiger that shone brightest in a mud soaked battle. Van der Poel would rally for second, while Schurter wallowed furhter down the standings.

Highlights: 2019 World Cup XCO – Albstadt, Germany