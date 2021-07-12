A bike for less than $1? Arizona Hard is selling 99 cent bikes

It sounds like there should be a catch to a bike priced at 99 cents, but, according to Arizona Hard, the suspiciously low price is real. A limited number of floral-print bikes will be available for Canadians who jump on the drink company’s deal on July 13.

Hard (to find) bikes

Last year, Arizona launched a ‘hard’ version of its popular iced tea in Canada. The 5 per cent alcohol drink was made in partnership between Molson Coors and Arizona parent Hornell Brewing.

Although it would be hard to find the product priced for under a dollar nowadays, for many years Arizona green tea was typically sold for 99 cents. Inspired by the original Arizona Green Tea tall can, the company is selling 99 cent bikes.

Acknowledging the increase in demand for bikes caused by the pandemic, Arizona Hard says it wants to “satisfy Canadians’ appetite for adventure” by releasing “limited edition stylish rides at a price no one can resist.”

The cruisers are decorated in three designs: the styles of Arizona Hard Green Tea, Hard Lemon Iced Tea or the Hard Peach Iced Tea flavour.

The limited-edition 99 cent bikes will be available at www.arizonahard.ca starting July 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, while supplies last. Canadians (of legal drinking age in their province) are encouraged to visit the website and “act quickly” as a limited number of bikes will become available throughout the day.

“From can-in-hand to stylish merch, Canadians love to sport those bright Arizona cherry blossoms – so we were inspired, especially with the launch of two new Arizona Hard flavours,” says Michelle Sowinski, senior marketing manager at Arizona Hard. “These retro design bikes, at the original Arizona price tag of 99 cents, will have Canadians feeling nostalgic and having fun all summer long.”