The ultimate 2020 gift guide:

A gift guide to end all gift guides! Or at least one to end of this year. Here is everything we think is worth buying for a friend or loved one, all in one place and divided neatly into categories. From stocking stuffers and small gifts to high tech gadgets or gear for the rider who has everything (or thinks they do).

Small things, useful things, seasonally colourful things! Gifts don’t have to be big to be meaningful or fun.

All the devices and gadgets for the data-obsessed cyclist in your life.

Live the European pro cyclist dream without leaving your living room!

The latest in wireless shifting (for everyone!) and innovative multitools and gadgets for mountain bikers.

Gift ideas for the cyclist that has everything

Unique and boutique gifts for the cyclists that already has one of everything, and a backup ready

Everything you need to get the whole family stoked and ready to ride!

Riding season doesn’t have to stop when the snow starts falling! Keep riding through the chilliest Canadian winter in comfort with these cold weather gear ideas.

Extra bags, excellent locks and new Canadian electric bikes. Everything you need to commute in comfort.

From apparel to parts and accessories, these brands are maple-fuelled to help you shop Canadian this year!

Dunkin’s annual holiday release ranged from fun to … weirdly functional? Including this donut-themed tandem bike. We’re not sure which of those two categories it fits into better.

From caps to chamois and all the other gear you need to get through the year.

Gear, trick stashed away tools, shreddy books and pint-sized bikes for mountain bikers.