You can now buy the world’s “most compliant kit”

EF Education-Nippo waited until the last minute to announce their team kit this year, but the Rapha-designed look did not disappoint fans. Those who want their own extremely compliant kit will now get a chance, as Rapha has started selling the kit to the public.

Rapha and EF

Since 2019, Rapha and EF have been creating original kits for a unique WorldTour team. While Rapha says that, “pulling on a kit should always mean pushing the envelope and committing to driving the sport forwards,” the team’s special-edition envelope-pushing kit for last year’s Giro drew quite a bit of attention. The collaboration with skateboard/streetwear brand Palace put ducks all over the highly-designed kit sparking some strong opinions.

While the Rapha x Palace kit generated controversy and landed the team a fine, it sold out almost instantly when Rapha made limited numbers available to the public.

This year, the team chose to take a safer route with their kit design. They made a kit so compliant to the rules and regulations that they feel confident saying it is the most compliant kit in the peloton.

The tongue-in-cheek pink kit shows the lines the designers used for correct positioning and spacing of sponsor logos and leaves their meticulous measurements with annotations in subtly added to the pink look.

EF Education-Nippo Pro Team Aero Jersey

Pro team looks

EF Education-Nippo men's Pro Team Bib Short II EF Education-Nippo women's Pro Team Bib Short

The men’s and women’s EF Education-Nippo Pro Team Aero Jersey ($270) is identical to those used by the EF riders. The EF Education-Nippo men’s Pro Team Bib Short II and women’s Pro Team Bib Short are both $365 and dark blue but feature different chamois designs and I slightly different cut for the upper strap portion.

EF Education-Nippo Pro Team Socks EF Education-Nippo Musette EF Education-Nippo Lightweight Snood

Fans looking for a slightly cheaper or subtler nod to the team can pick up EF Education-Nippo Pro Team Socks ($30), EF Education-Nippo Musette ($30) or an EF Education-Nippo Lightweight Snood ($30).