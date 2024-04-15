11 of the worst early cycling celebrations

They say second place is the first loser. But losing first to the second placed rider happens when you celebrate too early. Although it doesn’t happen a lot–since most of the times pros time their victory salutes perfectly–it has gone south. And boy oh boy, when that happens, it downright sucks for the rider who blows the win. The other way to biff a win is to think the race is over, when there’s one lap to go. Here’s a few of the best, or rather, worst, victory salutes in no particular order

1. Lorena Wiebe celebrates early at Amstel Gold Race

At the Amstel Gold Race, SD Worx-Protime’s Lorena Wiebes celebrated too early, and Marianne Vos threw her bike to nick the win, her second in four seasons.

2. Radoslaw Fratczak blows it at Tour de l’Avenir

Riley Pickrell took a big triumph during the second stage of the Tour de l’Avenir. In the 195-kilometer stage Radoslaw Fratczak, a cyclist from Poland, believed he was the victor and engaged in a premature celebration. As Fratczak raised his arms in a triumphant gesture, Pickrell seized the opportunity and threw his bike, taking the win.

3. Eloy Teruel at the Tour of California

Spaniard Eloy Teruel of Jamis–Hagens Berman raised his arms and jubilantly celebrated one lap too early on Stage 7 at the 2014 Tour of California,. He did not realize there was still another lap of five kilometers to go.

4. Hudry Florian in China

Hudry Florian from France was filled with joy as he completed his eighth lap during Stage 2 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake. The professional cyclist from Interpro Stradalli Cycling was overcome with excitement and raised his hands in a fist-pumping gesture to celebrate. However, a hiccup emerged: he had one more lap to cover in order to finish the 115-kilometer stage in Xining.

When you so happy with the fact, that 8 laps are done, that you forget – race have 9. @TDQL_Official pic.twitter.com/nPmshqZPkx — Peloton.BY (@Pelotonby) July 23, 2018

5. Eduard Prades lost…and crashed

This Spanish rider had a very, very, very bad day at the Tour of Hellas.

6. Erik Zabel at Milan-San Remo

As Erik Zabel, a four-time winner of Milan-San Remo, neared the finish line in the lead during the 2004 race, he raised his arms in celebration. However, Oscar Freire managed to outdo him with a bike throw at the line, narrowly beating Zabel to claim victory.

7. Ryder Hesjedal at the Tour of Alberta

On Stage 1 of the 2013 Tour of Alberta, Ryder Hesjedal attacked from the peloton appearing to win the stage. However, this was not the case as Peter Sagan would win the stage one lap later.

8. Adam Toupalik at the cyclocross worlds

At the 2016 cyclocross world championships. Adam Toupalik of the Czech Republic was racing in the under-23 men’s race in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. The 19-year-old accelerated hard out of the course’s final corner before heading to the line leading the race. He then raised his arms in delight. The commentator says, “Oh no he thinks he’s won. No, it’s one lap of racing to go. He hasn’t heard it, he thinks he’s won the world title!”

9. Annemiek van Vleuten at the Olympics

Even the best can mess up a finish. Annemiek van Vleuten thought she had won Olympic Gold…except she’d been riding for second. Albert Bettiol did the same thing at the Tour de Suisse.

10. A beautiful win by teammates goes horribly wrong

During the Critérium Saint Symphorien sur Coise a pair of teammates who prematurely believed they had secured a splendid victory. Remi Arsac and Charly Merle, both hailing from the EC Saint-Étienne Loire club, were approaching the finish line with the taste of victory on their lips. Amidst audible shouts from the spectators in the crowd, urging them to keep pedaling, it became evident that their celebration was ill-timed. Unfortunately for Arsac and Merle, their realization came too late. Seizing the moment, Simon Ruet from VC Villefranche Beaujolais executed a literal “come-from-behind” surge and managed to surpass them, securing an unexpected victory.

Nunca, jamás y en ningún momento hay que festejar antes de tiempo. Rémi Arsac y Charly Merle son compañeros de equipo y creyeron que finalizaban la carrera Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise juntos, pero Simon Ruet se avivó y quedó primero. Insólito. pic.twitter.com/GyHRDgObjV — VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 20, 2023

11. The winner who didn’t even know they won

Then there’s this. It’s arguably less embarrasing to win a race and not realize than the other way around. At the 2015 Clásica de San Sebastián, Adam Yates won the race 15-seconds ahead of second place rider Philippe Gilbert. The thing is, he had no idea until someone in the finish area let him know at which point he raises his arms and celebrates his accomplishment.