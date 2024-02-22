6 cheap and easy home remedies for recovery

Recovery is important for cyclists of all abilities. Whether you’re racing, doing group rides or simply training for fitness, the faster you recover, the sooner you’ll be able to get back to training. There are plenty of things you can do to promote recovery, and while some of them can get pricy and may not be accessible (like big, expensive massage guns), there are a lot of things you can do at home on your own. Here are six things you can do to give your body the best chance at recovering quickly.

Proper warm-ups and cool downs before and after rides

This is so simple, you literally just have to tack on 15 minutes of an easy spin before and after your ride, yet it’s a difficult sell for so many cyclists. We get it–when you start your ride, or maybe you woke up late, you just want to get right to it. And when you finish, you want to get home and back to work. But bookending your rides with a few extra minutes will go a long way in helping you recover. Do your body a favour and commit to your warmups and cooldowns. You won’t regret it.

Prioritize sleep

We know you’ve heard this before, but it’s worth repeating: sleep is crucial to recovery. Getting seven to nine hours of sleep is essential for health and recovery, for athletes and non-athletes alike. Sleep is when your body does its best work in repairing itself after the strain you put it through during the day, and it’s where the adaptations from your training (i.e. improved fitness) take hold. So it’s smart to organize your life, as much as possible, so that you’re going to bed seven to nine hours before you have to be up the next day. If you’re routinely having to set an alarm for six hours or less after you go to bed, you would benefit from going to bed earlier.

Replace calories burned (no ketones required)

Just like your post-ride beer, I mean glass of water, it’s a good idea to eat something soon after you get in from a workout. If possible, find something with protein and carbs. Both of these will replenish the energy you used up during your ride and aid in your body’s rebuilding and recovery. Eat as much as you need to feel satisfied, and don’t deprive yourself of treats now and then.

Foam roll

If you have a foam roller (or any type of self-massage tool), use it. If you don’t have one, consider getting one. Rolling out your legs (and any other body parts that feel tight) is a great way to prime them for a good recovery and get them ready for your next hard ride.

Epsom salt baths

Magnesium is essential to good health, and many adults are deficient. It’s not a bad idea to take a daily supplement, but another great way to boost your magnesium is via bathing with Epsom salts. (Tip: it’s much cheaper to buy Epsom salts from the bulk food store than pre-packaged from the drugstore.)

On the topics of baths, ice baths are an option too, and very popular with the pros.