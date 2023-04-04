Alejandro Valverde is back (for real this time)

This is not a prank: Alejandro Valverde is racing again. You may recall back in 2022 when a Spanish news outlet posted a story saying he would be hitting the road again. That’s because Dec. 28 is a special day in Spain and Latin America. It’s known as el Día de los Santos Inocentes (Day of the Holy Innocent.). It’s sort of like April Fool’s Day here. On el Día de los Santos Inocentes people play pranks on each other. Once you do the trick, it is customary to shout “¡Inocente, inocente!” or “Innocent one, innocent one!”

On el Día de los Santos Inocentes in 2022, Ciclismo Fondo reported that the former world champ was making his way back into the pro peloton. The headline read: “Alejandro Valverde delays his retirement and will race all three Grand Tours in 2023!”

That was a joke. But on Monday–which is neither el Día de los Santos Inocentes nor April Fool’s, Movistar announced the Spanish rider would be donning team colours again.

The spanish squad announced a new gravel team for 2023, and the former WorldTour rider will be part of it. “For this new ‘offroad’ project, Movistar Team Gravel Squad will have in its ranks members of its road and esports teams (Movistar eTeam), who will combine their cycling disciplines with this gravel activity. Four are the first members of the project: Iván García Cortina, Ana Dillana, Hayley Simmonds and the great reference of the telephone structure during the last two decades, Alejandro Valverde,” the statement read.



Valverde debuted the new kit, which is similar to the road’s outfit..except with brown shorts. Because gravel or something.