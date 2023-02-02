Alison Jackson gave a valuable and hilarious cycling nutrition lesson on TikTok

In the early season pros can put in some serious hours as they prepare for the year ahead. Four, five or six hour rides can be a huge calorie burner. Even if you’re hydrating, eating solid or liquid fuel, when you’re done you’re going to be hungry and need food to help you recover for tomorrow. Gone are the days of huge pasta dinners, pro cyclists now are conscious of getting plenty of healthy fats and proteins, as well as the carbs.

Canada’s Alison Jackson is starting off 2023 with her new team, EF Education–TIBCO–SVB. In fact, it’s actually her old team, as she rode for the squad in 2018 when it was known as Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank. She’s returning to the team founded by the O.G. Action Jackson, Linda, who was a pro in the ‘90s, going to the 1996 Olympics as well as winning the road nationals.

You don’t have to be a pro to know how hungry you can get after a big ride, and Alison Jackson is all of us when you go out to grab a bite. If you’re burning thousands of calories on a ride, you definitely know the feeling when dinner arrives.

Check out the clip of the EF Education–TIBCO–SVB rider grabbing some sushi below.