Alison Jackson’s pedal sponsor makes formal request for her to stop dancing

On Thursday, the pedal sponsor of former national champion and Liv Racing–Xstra rider, Alison Jackson, posted a statement to stop posting dancing videos on social media.

“Dear Alison, don’t get us wrong: we love you. You’re an incredible athlete, we love your brand and everything you’ve done for women’s cycling. But you’re killing us. We can’t keep sending you new cleats every two days,” the post read.

The statement goes on to mention the supply chain issues that had plagued the bike industry for the past two years due to COVID-19.

“At first when we saw the videos, we really liked them. And don’t get us wrong, we still do. We laughed it off when your manager kept calling us for more clears. We figured it would only be a few weeks like that. But you kept dancing. And dancing. And dancing. Cleats are really meant to be walked on all the time, and especially not for dancing. We can’t keep up.”

Jackson, who recently went to the Commonwealth Games for Canada, has made a name for herself with her funny videos that go viral. In April 2022, CBC named her “The best pro cycling dancer on TikTok.”

“We have millions of other customers, and although most of them don’t ride–or dance, nearly as much as you, they need to replace their cleats now and again too. All these requests are going to make a huge dent in our supply chain. Please, just take a break. We will still be your biggest fans,” the statement concludes.

Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to Jackson for a comment. In an email, the Alberta-born cyclist simply replied, “Can’t stop. Won’t stop.”

This story is clearly satirical and none of this happened.