Belgian amateur cyclist dies of heart attack when training in Mallorca
The rider was 28Photo by: Dovy Keukens-FCC
Cédric Baekeland, 28, a promising Belgian amateur, died in his hotel room in Mallorca on Mar. 16.
The young rider was training n the island preparing for the Slypskapelle race in his home land, which was set to
go Mar. 26.
Sonny Colbrelli collapses after first stage of Volta a Catalunya, requires cardiac massage
His death took place just days before Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli suffered a cardiac emergency following the second stage of the Vuelta a Catalunya. The European champion collapsed after the race and was rushed to hospital, and is thankfully recovering.
According to many, Baekeland had a good future ahead of him in the racing world, racing for Dovy Keukens-FCC, where he finished second in the 2019 edition of Beselare-Zonnebeke.
Before he died, he told his teammate he was not feeling well and was going to rest at the hotel.
After arriving in his room, he suffered a heart attack and the doctors were unable to revive him.