But of course Alison Jackson’s Strava Year in Sport video was absolutely hilarious

It’s that of the year when we take a look at our Strava and see how much (or how little) we did. For Alison Jackson, it was a pretty great 2023. A win at the national road championships meant she got to sport the red and white maple leaf jersey again. She medalled twice at the Pan Am Championships. And of course, who could forget, an incredible victory at Paris-Roubaix!

For 2024, Jackson will ride on the “new” EF Education women’s team.

She posted her year in review in video format, with a few hilarious touches.

Jackson logged over 21,000 km for the year, but more importantly, her dancing was up 3000 per cent, she noted.

When it comes to Strava saying that winning isn’t everything, the Alberta native respectfully disagreed. She won a rock! (For Paris-Roubaix.)

Check out the funny video below!