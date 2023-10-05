Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame to induct four members

During Cycling Canada’s annual conference on Oct. 28, in Bromont, the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame will induct four new members. In this group, Kelly-Ann Way and Lyne Bessette will be celebrated for their roles as athletes, while Guy Morin and Eric Van Den Eynde will be commended for their outstanding contributions as builders.

Kelly-Ann Way

Kelly-Ann Way, who began cycling with the Windsor Bicycle Club in Ontario, quickly rose to prominence, winning provincial and national titles in road and track cycling. Notably, she became the first North American to win a stage in the Tour de France Féminin in 1984.

She also secured a silver medal at the 1987 Pan American Games and made history as the first Canadian woman to wear the yellow jersey in La Tour de France Féminin in 1989. Way is a two-time Olympian, competing in the Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games.

Lyne Bessette

From Knowlton, Que., Lyne Bessette discovered cycling in 1995, achieving gold at the 1997 Canada Summer Games and the 1998 Commonwealth Games. She excelled in road cycling, winning the Tour de l’Aude Cycliste Féminin twice and representing Canada at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympics. Bessette also thrived in cyclocross and later found success in para-cycling, winning gold at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. She retired in 2013 but continues to contribute to the sport at the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont.

Eric Van Den Eynde

Eric Van Den Eynde, originally from Belgium, settled in Quebec as a child. He started cycling at 13, represented the national Team, but a 1984 injury ended his athletic career. Transitioning to coaching, he led Quebec’s teams, coached the national track team, and later the para-cycling team. Van Den Eynde coached at three Olympics and four Paralympics, impacting many athletes.

He remains involved with the sport through organizations like the Fédération Québécoise des Sports Cyclistes and the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont.

Guy Morin

Guy Morin, a highly successful cyclist with around 60 victories from 1947 to 1960, later made significant contributions to cycling.

He organized races in Montreal and Toronto, including six-day races. Morin served as president of the Union Cycliste du Quebec in 1965 and the Canadian Cycling Association from 1967 to 1974. During his tenure, Montreal hosted the 1974 road and track world championships.