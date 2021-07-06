Cycling Canada just announced the third member of the Tokyo Olympics men’s road squad

The road and track Olympic team was announced in July 2020, but one extra rider was just added to the Canadian roster. Guillaume Boivin, of Montréal, Que. will join Michael Woods and Hugo Houle for the men’s road events in Tokyo this month.

In Tokyo, the men’s road race will be 234 km with a total elevation of 4865 metres. Besides current form, part of Cycling Canada’s criteria for the third rider was a “demonstrated ability to support a leader in WorldTour competition in a major 1-day Classic or World Championship more than 225 km and with more than 3,800 metres of climbing.” Boivin is currently supporting Woods, his Israel Start-up Nation teammate, in the Tour de France, a role that he will likely replicate at the Olympics.

Men’s road team

Boivin, who has 11 years of pro cycling experience, has been racing with Israel Start-up Nation since 2016. This year he is racing in his first Tour de France, the only Grand Tour he hadn’t yet raced, having two editions of the Vuelta a España and two of the Giro d’Italia already under his belt. Although he won’t have much of a gap between the Tour de France and the Olympics, the 32-year-old is known for staying busy—in 2020 (before all the race cancellations), he had the second-highest number of race days of any WorldTour rider.

For his first Tour de France this year, Israel Start-up Nation sports manager Rik Verbrugghe said that the plan for Boivin is to “stay close to Mike, keeping him out of trouble while also helping to set him up […] for a potential stage win. He’s an important part of our selection.”

It’s no secret that Micheal Woods has had his eyes set on the Olympics for the past few years.

“Ever since the 2020 Olympic course was revealed, I’ve had a big X on my calendar, and although that X has had to move, my goal for the Olympics remains the same,” said Woods. “Competing at the 2016 Games in Rio was a dream come true, but I was unable to perform at my best due to an injury. Since then, I have proven that I am capable of competing and winning against the best riders in the world, and I hope to do the same in Tokyo on a course that really suits my abilities.”

With Boivin and Houle to support him, Woods will have a better chance at a podium finish at the men’s road race, which takes place on July 24.

“I’m extremely proud to be part of the Canadian Olympic Team heading to Tokyo,” said Boivin. “My only goal at the Games is to support Mike to the best of my ability and to help him reach the goal of winning a medal for Canada.”