Ed Veal has an absolutely hilarious training hack

Ed Veal had a horrific crash in July at the Intelligentsia Cup in Chicago and has been working hard to rehabilitate himself back to race form. It’s been a long journey for the Pan Am Games medallist, with lots of exercises to strengthen his right arm, as he suffered a broken humerus, among other injuries.

Veal posted about the scary crash after it happened. “On Sunday, July 24th while racing in Chicago at the Intelligentsia Cup, a complete and utter halt is exactly what happened. I do not remember much, but I can tell you it was the last lap of the pro men’s criterium. I was fighting in the chaos for position on the back stretch when I found myself off the course, on a neighbourhood lawn doing 50 km/h.”

Since his right arm is still recovering, he has to slightly adjust his strength program. Knowing Veal, it won’t be long before he’s at full strength, but take a look at his slightly modified training regime below. It’s pretty funny.