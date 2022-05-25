Federal agents believe Kaitlin Armstrong fled to New York

On Wednesday, federal agents said that Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, may have fled to New York a few days after Wilson’s death.

On May 11, gravel racer Wilson was killed under suspicious circumstances. Following her death and investigation by Austin police, the municipal court then issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong for murder in the first degree.

At the time. Armstrong was living with Colin Strickland, also an American gravel racer. Strickland is a well-known pro cyclist, who previously won the Unbound gravel race. Strickland has come forward expressing his remorse in the incident, and confirmed that he had been having a clandestine intimate relationship with Wilson.

Investigators believe that Armstrong, 34, got on a Houston flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14 and then took a connecting Southwest Airlines flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

On the weekend, authorities said they had not found Armstrong’s black Jeep Cherokee, thought it possible she could be still driving it or abandoned it in the Austin area.

The US Marshals Service has been conducting a fugitive investigation into the whereabouts of 34-year-old Armstrong. Investigators now believe Armstrong was jealous of Wilson, as the cyclist had previously been in a relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend, according to court documents. Additionally, an anonymous caller told Austin police that they were with Armstrong in January when Armstrong learned Strickland had been having a romantic relationship with Wilson. This infuriated Armstrong and she said she wanted to kill Wilson.

The Wilson family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money in Moriah’s memory. The page states that in her memory, they are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about. As of Wednesday, $96,000 has been raised.