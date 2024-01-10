Former teachers of Melissa Hoskins gave beautiful tribute to Olympian

Teachers and friends of Melissa Hoskins gave heartwarming tributes to the Olympian cyclist following her death as a result of a collision allegedly caused by her husband, Rohan Dennis.

On Tuesday, Deputy Principal Jessica Foster at Carmel Adventist College in Australia said the community is heartbroken about the death of Hoskins.

Kind, full of fun and laughter

“We are devastated at the loss of Mel. Her peers and their families, her teachers, staff, and the wider school community that remember and kept in contact with her over the years are absolutely heartbroken. She was kind, full of fun and laughter, and loved and respected by us all,” Foster said. “We weren’t just proud of her amazing sporting achievements, but by the way she carried herself and the beautiful young woman that she was.”

Not only was Hoskins an Olympian, she was also a member of the world champion 2015 team pursuit squad. She visited the college after becoming world champion to chat with current pupils.

Giving back to her school

“Having her come back during her success as a cyclist to visit the college and share with the students, not only about her achievements, but also the life lessons she learned since leaving school, was what Mel was all about, generously giving back to those around her,” Foster concluded.

On December 31, Hoskins sustained serious injuries and died while being transported to the hospital on Sunday morning. “Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” a police report read. “A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in the hospital overnight. Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District.”

Family is devastated

In a statement from her father Peter, released through AusCycling, the family said they were devastated by her death. “Myself, Amanda, Jess, and families, are utterly devastated and still struggling to process what has happened,” the statement reads. “Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life,” the statement read. “She was the rock of their life and ours, and we need to honor her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for, and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.”

The funeral will be held in Perth, her hometown, with a memorial service in Adelaide after the Santos Tour Down Under.

Dennis has been released on bail, and his trial will be in March.