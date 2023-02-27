Here’s some absolutely beautiful drone footage of Jonas Vingegaard at O Gran Camiño

Jonas Vingegaard won three out of three stages at the Spanish stage race O Gran Camiño, including the final time trial. After the first stage was nullified due to weather, the Jumbo-Visma rider won the two mountain stages, and went into the final stage four chrono in the yellow jersey (skinsuit).

The Tour de France winner would take the win, beating teammate Rohan Dennis in the 18-km test in Santiago de Compostela. Drone footage has been used a lot lately at bike races, offering cycling spectators some amazing perspectives. During the 2022-23 ‘cross season, fans were treated to some incredible shots at World Cups as well as the world champs. In the highly anticipated duel between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, an airborn camera gave viewers some up-close shots as the two riders raced one another.

There was also some incredible camera work of Vingegaard riding in the time trial in Spain. Check it out below.