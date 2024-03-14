How to master short punchy climbs

Short, punchy climbs are notorious for testing a cyclist’s explosiveness, strength, and mental fortitude. These tough ascents with sharp gradients require a unique blend of power and technique to conquer effectively.

At the heart of short punchy climbs lies the need for rapid acceleration and sustained power output. Whether you’re tackling a series of switchbacks or a single, steep kicker, the ability to generate high wattage in short bursts is essential for conquering these demanding ascents. Hill repeats offer the perfect opportunity to hone this explosive power and refine your climbing technique.

If you don’t do hill repeats as part of your training, you might want to try. Especially if you want to level up your ability to give it on those steep, sharp kickers.

The beauty of hill repeats lies in their simplicity and effectiveness. By repeatedly tackling short, intense climbs, you can target the specific energy systems and muscle groups needed to excel on punchy terrain. Each repeat serves as a microcosm of the race or group scenario. You can simulate the demands of rapid accelerations and recoveries that are characteristic of short punchy climbs.

Hill repeats provide a controlled environment for you to experiment with pacing and gear selection. Whether you prefer to attack the climb in the saddle or out of the saddle, hill repeats offer the flexibility to refine your approach and identify the most effective tactics for maximizing performance. By dialing in your cadence, gearing, and effort level, you can optimize your efficiency and power output on short punchy climbs.

On most steep climbs, you’ll probably be doing a mix of standing and sitting. If it’s very steep, you may find yourself standing the entire time.

1 minute hill sprints

You’re going to need a hill that takes about 1 minute to get up for this workout.

Start either from a standstill or with a slow roll

Stand up and sprint as hard as you can for the climb

Allow yourself a recovery period of 5 minutes before repeating this interval

Aim to complete this sequence for a total of 5 to 10 repetitions

This will help you foster the explosive power you need on those short climbs.

20 second jams

For this workout, you’ll need a climb that is slightly longer–2 to 3 minutes.

Begin the climb at a tempo level, 76-87 per cent of your FTP. This will simulate a race pace.

When you get to the top, sprint while standing for 20 seconds as you crest the hill.

You can repeat this anywhere from 5 to 10 times.

Partner repeats

If you’re looking for a fun way to simulate those steep little kickers in races, why not try it with your riding buddy?

You can sit on their wheel as they enter the climb, as they crank it up to a tempo level.

As you come to the crest of the hill, give it everything to pass them, for about 20 seconds.

Then, switch and pace them up as they do the same. It’s an ideal way to mimic an attack in a race or group ride up a steep climb.