Ineos Grenadiers reveals 2024 kit

On Wednesday, the Ineos Grenadiers unveiled its 2024 kit design. The British team will go with Gobik for next season, a change from previous sponsor Bioracer. The news of the new clothing supplier happened after Egan Bernal accidentally leaked photos of the new kit on his Instagram account.

The team posted that the new partnership with Gobik is “long-term” but didn’t actually say the duration of the sponsorship. The jersey is similar in design to 2023, with the orange and black design.

Ineos-Grenadiers has seen some shake-ups in the off-season. In November, Rod Ellingworth stepped down from his position as deputy team principal at Ineos Grenadiers. Ellingworth, a key figure in securing Tour de France victories for Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas in two separate stints with the British team, departs amid the team’s recent challenges in the Tour. The riders were reportedly unaware of Ellingworth’s exit.

In late October, the team announced that their G.C. hope Carlos Rodriguez would be staying with the squad, despite rumours he was leaving for Spanish outfit, Movistar.

“This team has felt like family from the moment I joined. I’ve always felt at home with the people here, they really took me in and made me feel welcome and valued,” he said, (despite his attempt to jump ship.)