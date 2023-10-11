Kaitlin Armstrong attempted to flee custody in advance of murder trial

Kaitlin Armstrong attempted to flee from the custody of corrections officers on Wednesday morning, in according to sources verified by KXAN. Armstrong is accused of murdering professional cyclist Moriah Wilson.

Desperate try to escape

Armstrong evaded officers as she departed a medical office building, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office. After 10 minutes, law enforcement managed to catch up with her and take her back into custody. The poloce spokesperson said that officers never lost sight of her.

Court date looms

Armstrong faces a first-degree murder charge and is scheduled to be tried on Oct.30. Wilson was killed on May 11, and Armstrong shortly thereafter fled the country for Costa Rica. She then evaded authorities as US Marshals launched a massive manhunt to locate her, which they did, 43 days later. Sources say she had undergone cosmetic surgery to change her appearance while living as a fugitive. She also had been travelling with two passports, one of which was thought to be her sister’s.

Faces multiple charges

On the day of the murder, the yoga instructor purportedly flew into a fit of jealousy upon learning that Wilson was in the company of her then-boyfriend, Colin Strickland. She is accused of going to Wilson’s apartment and allegedly fatally shooting her. Armstrong has requested an expedited trial and has entered a plea of not guilty to the accusations.

After Armstrong was captured at a Costa Rican hotel in June 2022, she was then extradited back to Texas where she has been awaiting trial.

Security measures

The police spokesperson did not disclose if any extra security measures had been implemented during the Wednesday transport.

According to the police spokesperson, it is routine for their agency to transport inmates to a medical facility or hospital when specialized medical care, not available in their clinic, is required.