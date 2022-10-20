Kaitlin Armstrong’s lawyers attempt to quash evidence in pre-trial hearing

Kaitlin Armstrong, charged with the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson appeared in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. Moriah Wilson was killed on May 11, and Armstrong shortly thereafter fled the country for Costa Rica. She then evaded authorities as US Marshals launched a massive manhunt to locate her, which they did, 43 days later.

The yoga instructor was allegedly jealous that the gravel racer had been spending time with her boyfriend at the time, pro cyclist Colin Strickland. Days later, Armstrong sold her jeep for some quick cash and headed to Costa Rica.

Armstrong was extradited to the United States in July and has been awaiting trial.

According to Fox7, Wilson’s legal team filed two motions to suppress evidence. During the pre-trial hearing, two detectives were asked if they had lied on the probable cause affidavit that was used in the arrest of Armstrong for murder. They both answered they had not.

The same affidavit contained information that states she was certain about understanding the detective. However, her attorneys showed the video of the interview and claims it shows she was actually uncertain. Her lawyers argued that the document is incorrect to state that she was nodding in agreement upon being presented incriminating information. When shown the footage, the detective then replied that that was a mistake.

Armstrong’s defense also claimed that the interrogation was illegal as Armstrong never read her Miranda rights. Furthermore, her lawyers said that Armstrong requested to leave five times and that she wanted legal representation before proceeding with any more questions.

During the pre-trial, several pieces of evidence were presented. That included a call from an anonymous source that claimed to have heard Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson, as well as interviews from Strickland.

The hearing is set to continue Monday, where the court will hear from another witness.